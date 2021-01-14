Replace: SM And Hyoyeon Respond To Post Mentioning Her As DJ Of Burning Sun Event In 2018

Up to date January 14 KST:

By a publish on Instagram, Hyoyeon has now addressed the current publish that talked about her in relation to the Burning Sun scandal.

She uploaded the photograph of her DJing that had been posted by whistleblower Kim Sang Kyo, and she or he referenced a line in his unique publish through which an actress was described as “drooling” whereas on medication.

Hyoyeon wrote:

Now then~ Everybody settle down~~!

Evidently I look simple to cope with as a result of I’m staying nonetheless [Korean wordplay] however I diligently did my job. I greeted many individuals and had a drink with a buddy who got here to congratulate me on the efficiency and the workers members, and in a very good temper I had pork stomach as a hangover treatment~ Then I got here dwelling! I believe I did see women and men within the membership who had been drooling as they tried to hit on one another. However I didn’t see or hear any drooling actresses, actors, cats, or canines~ Additionally, that is the final day I’m going to endure keyboard warriors~~ I’m going to scold you numerous this time. Oh additionally! I’ll take this publish down tomorrow. It received’t be as a result of I’m scared~ Folks suppose you’re a pushover for those who don’t say something [insect emoji]. Effectively then! Everybody, have a cheerful new yr and revel in a protracted life!

Authentic Article:

SM Leisure has launched a press release in response to a publish mentioning Ladies’ Technology’s Hyoyeon in relation to the Burning Sun scandal.

On January 13, Kim Sang Kyo, the unique whistleblower who triggered the launch of the Burning Sun case, wrote a publish on Instagram saying that Hyoyeon was a DJ of the social gathering that happened on November 24, 2018. In his publish, he stated that she will need to have seen the VVIPs of the evening and referred to as her out asking for her to open up as witness of who assaulted him and about an actress who had taken medication. His publish has since been deleted.

Hyoyeon’s company SM Leisure commented in response on January 14, “Hyoyeon solely carried out as she was invited to be a DJ for the occasion on the time, and she or he has no relation to this publish. We ask that individuals chorus from speculations and misunderstandings.”

