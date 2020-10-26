Replace: SM Entertainment’s New Girl Group aespa Previews Debut With 1st Member Teaser Photos

Up to date October 27 KST:

SM Leisure shared teaser images for the debut of latest lady group aespa, and the images had been launched with the hashtag “Winter”!

Up to date October 26 KST:

SM Leisure has introduced that they are going to be debuting new lady group aespa subsequent month!

After SM Leisure launched a mysterious teaser and a brand for aespa at 1 a.m. KST, followers started speculating that the company was teasing the debut of their highly-anticipated upcoming lady group.

Later that morning, SM Leisure formally confirmed that aespa was the title of their new lady group and revealed that the group could be making their debut in November.

The company additionally defined that the title “aespa” got here from the phrases “avatar,” “expertise,” and “side,” with the which means of “with the ability to expertise a brand new world by one other avatar of your self.” The phrase “side” additionally implies that the group has many alternative sides.

aespa will mark SM Entertainment’s first new lady group since Purple Velvet‘s debut in 2014—and the company’s first new group general since NCT‘s debut in 2016.

SM Leisure shall be revealing extra details about the group and its members within the weeks to come back. Keep tuned for additional updates!

Authentic Article:

SM Leisure has simply set the web abuzz with a mysterious new teaser!

On October 26 KST, SM Entertainment’s official Twitter account retweeted two posts from a brand-new Twitter account for one thing referred to as “aespa.” Along with a trendy new brand for aespa, SM Leisure unveiled a dramatic “aespa: INTRO” teaser clip, prompting a flurry of hypothesis about what the company has in retailer.

Eagle-eyed followers additionally acknowledged the emblem from the ending shot of SuperM’s current “One (Monster & Infinity)” music video, which Taemin teased of their response video was a “massive spoiler.”

The company is unquestionably gearing up for one thing massive: SM Leisure has already modified their official YouTube channel’s header to the aespa brand, they usually shared the brand new brand and video clip on their official Instagram account as properly.

Many followers are presently speculating that aespa often is the title of SM Entertainment’s highly-anticipated new lady group, which the company said final 12 months could be debuting someday in 2020.

What do you assume SM is launching? Share your theories with us under, and keep tuned for updates!