Replace: Source Music Confirms GFRIEND Will Not Appear On “Music Core” For “Apple” Promotions + “Music Core” Responds

Up to date July 14 KST:

“Music Core” has issued a press release concerning the information that GFRIEND won’t be showing on the present for his or her “Apple” promotions.

The assertion is nearly an identical to the one issued by “Music Core” in June concerning SEVENTEEN not showing on the present, after Huge Hit turned the biggest shareholder of their company Pledis Leisure in Might.

“Music Core” shared the next assertion on July 14:

Good day. That is MBC’s “Music Core.” The employees of “Music Core” is at all times working laborious to ask singers from many various genres to our program to create levels that stand out from different music packages. The employees has despatched requests for GFRIEND to seem on our present, and we want for them to seem on our present and carry out for our viewers. The “Music Core” employees will proceed to work laborious to create the best levels for followers of Okay-pop. Thanks.

Source (1)

Unique Article:

GFRIEND’s company Source Music has confirmed that the group won’t be acting on MBC’s “Music Core” for his or her upcoming promotions.

On July 14, Source Music instructed CBS No Minimize Information, “GFRIEND won’t be showing on ‘Music Core’ for their promotions this time.” GFRIEND additionally didn’t promote their final album “回:LABYRINTH” on “Music Core” regardless of showing on different music present broadcasts.

An unconfirmed report by Korean media outlet Newsen speculated that the choice has to do with Huge Hit Leisure’s rumored battle with MBC following BTS‘s absence from the 2019 MBC Music Pageant. Nonetheless, MBC beforehand denied accusations of abusing their energy to purposely stop Huge Hit artists from showing on the present. Source Music was acquired by Huge Hit Leisure in July 2019.

Not too long ago, GFRIEND returned with their new mini album “回: Tune of the Sirens.” In the event you haven’t already, watch the MV for his or her title monitor “Apple” right here!

Source (1) (2)