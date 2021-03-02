Replace: Soyou Reveals Comeback Date For Upcoming Collab With Lee Hyori

Up to date March 3 KST:

Soyou has formally introduced her comeback date!

On March 3, the singer revealed that she can be returning together with her new single album on March 11 at 6 p.m. KST. She additionally unveiled the primary teaser for her upcoming launch, which shall be a collaboration with Lee Hyori.

Take a look at Soyou’s new teaser beneath!

Authentic Article:

Soyou and Lee Hyori are teaming up for an thrilling launch!

On March 3, Soyou’s company Starship Leisure reported to Xportsnews, “Lee Hyori shall be taking part in Soyou’s upcoming launch. Soyou is making ready for a comeback set to be made across the center of March.”

Lee Hyori beforehand partook in items with artists corresponding to Koyote and Babylon. As two consultant feminine solo artists, their collaboration is anticipated to offer off a singular and highly effective synergy.

Soyou not too long ago participated in an OST for “Mr. Queen” with AB6IX‘s Park Woo Jin and launched “ZERO:ATTITUDE” with IZ*ONE.

What sort of music do you wish to see from Soyou and Lee Hyori?

Watch “Mr. Queen” right here:

Supply (1)