Replace: Staff Member On Set Of Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung’s Upcoming Drama Tests Positive For COVID-19 + Actors Test Negative

Up to date September 28 KST:

The actors of the upcoming drama “Run On” (literal title) have examined adverse for COVID-19 after a workers member for the drama was revealed to have examined constructive for the virus.

On September 28, a supply from the drama shared, “Actors Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, and Lee Bong Ryun and the actors’ workers members have all examined adverse for COVID-19. We’re ready for the drama’s workers members’ outcomes, which haven’t been introduced but. We’ve but to debate whether or not we are going to resume filming.”

Authentic Article:

A workers member on the set of upcoming JTBC drama “Run On” (literal title) has examined constructive for COVID-19.

The drama stars Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Ladies’ Technology’s Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh.

On September 27, JTBC revealed, “A member of the manufacturing workforce was confirmed to have the virus right this moment. We instantly halted filming, and the entire actors and workers who had been in the identical house because the confirmed affected person are presently in quarantine and being examined.” These actors embrace Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung.

A supply from Sooyoung’s company Saram Leisure said, “Choi Sooyoung and Choi Sooyoung’s workers weren’t involved [with the confirmed patient], so they aren’t a goal of testing and investigation. Nevertheless, they’re in quarantine simply in case, and they’re maintaining an in depth eye on the state of affairs.”

The check outcomes will more than likely come out on September 28, and it’s unclear when the drama will resume filming.

Keep tuned for additional updates.

