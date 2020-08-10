Replace: Stray Kids Confirmed To Be Preparing For Comeback

Up to date August 10 KST:
JYP Leisure has confirmed that Stray Kids is making ready to make a comeback!
On August 10, the company responded to studies of Stray Kids’ return by stating, “It’s true that Stray Kids is within the midst of making ready a brand new album.”
Nonetheless, JYP Leisure added, “The precise date [of their comeback] has not but been determined.”
Authentic Article:
Stray Kids could also be gearing up for a comeback within the very close to future!
On August 10, Korean media outlet Pleasure Information 24 reported that in keeping with a number of trade insiders, Stray Kids is making ready to make their return subsequent month with a repackaged album.
The group is alleged to be aiming for a September comeback with a repackaged model of their first full-length album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”), which they initially launched in June.
