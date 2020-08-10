Replace: Stray Kids Confirmed To Be Preparing For Comeback

Up to date August 10 KST:

JYP Leisure has confirmed that Stray Kids is making ready to make a comeback!

On August 10, the company responded to studies of Stray Kids’ return by stating, “It’s true that Stray Kids is within the midst of making ready a brand new album.”

Nonetheless, JYP Leisure added, “The precise date [of their comeback] has not but been determined.”

Keep tuned for additional updates!

Stray Kids could also be gearing up for a comeback within the very close to future!

On August 10, Korean media outlet Pleasure Information 24 reported that in keeping with a number of trade insiders, Stray Kids is making ready to make their return subsequent month with a repackaged album.

The group is alleged to be aiming for a September comeback with a repackaged model of their first full-length album “GO生” (“GO LIVE”), which they initially launched in June.

Are you excited to doubtlessly see Stray Kids make a comeback? What sort of idea would you wish to see for his or her return?

