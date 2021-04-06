Replace: SuperM Drops MV Teaser For “We DO” Campaign Song With Prudential Corporation Asia

Up to date April 6 KST:

A music video teaser was unveiled for SuperM’s upcoming music “We DO”! Watch the teaser beneath:

Authentic Article:

SuperM revealed a brand new picture for his or her collaboration with the insurance coverage firm Prudential Corporation Asia!

In a marketing campaign supporting each bodily and psychological well being, SuperM will probably be releasing a music titled “We DO” on April 9 at 7 p.m. KST together with a music video.

On the marketing campaign’s official web site, SuperM states, “Via ‘We DO Nicely Collectively,’ we name on everyone to place in the identical power and spirit as ‘We DO’ to attain our life targets collectively.” With Prudential Corporation Asia, SuperM encourages everybody to bounce for wellness.

Beforehand, SuperM launched a teaser video for the upcoming collab, commenting that “one thing tremendous” is coming. Watch it beneath:

In the meantime, SuperM additionally took half in International Citizen’s “Restoration Plan for the World” marketing campaign, which is a motion to “finish COVID-19 and kickstart a worldwide restoration.”

Additionally take a look at SuperM’s 2019 actuality present “SuperM the Starting“:

Supply (1) (2)