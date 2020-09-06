Replace: The Boyz Announces Comeback Date + Unveils 1st Teasers For “The Stealer”

Up to date September 7 KST:

Mark your calendars: The Boyz has now revealed the date and particulars for his or her upcoming comeback, along with their very first teasers!

On September 7, the group formally introduced that they are going to be returning with their fifth mini album “Chase” on September 21 at 6 p.m. KST.

The Boyz additionally launched their first set of teaser posters for his or her upcoming return. Test them out under!

Unique Article:

The Boyz has unveiled a brand-new emblem forward of their upcoming comeback!

Final month, Cre.Ker Leisure confirmed that The Boyz was planning to make their first comeback since profitable Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” someday in September.

On September 6, The Boyz kicked off the countdown to their highly-anticipated return by revealing their new emblem by way of a particular video clip.

The Boyz can also be at the moment getting ready for his or her upcoming on-line live performance “RE:AL,” which is scheduled to happen on September 19 at 10 p.m. KST. This previous spring, the group was pressured to postpone their first solo live performance of the identical title as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Are you excited for the Boyz’s comeback? What sort of music would you prefer to see from them? Share your ideas under, and keep tuned for updates!