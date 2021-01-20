Replace: “The Present” Announces Changes To Winner Scoring Criteria + Clarifies Concerns About Global Voting

Up to date January 19 KST:

“The Present” shared a press release to make clear how international fan voting might be concerned within the new winner choice standards.

A supply from “The Present” said, “To additional enhance communication with international followers, we’re within the means of reorganizing the app votes. We’re not fully eliminating it. We are going to resume international fan voting as soon as the reorganization is full.”

SBS MTV’s “The Present” might be eradicating pre-voting from the overall rating calculations.

On January 18, “The Present” introduced on their official web site that they might be altering the scoring and voting system to calculate their first place winner.

The pre-broadcast rating will now rely for 85 % of the overall rating, and will probably be comprised of 40 % digital gross sales, 10 % album gross sales, 20 % music video views, and 15 % broadcast rating. The remaining 15 % of the overall rating might be primarily based on stay textual content message votes.

Beforehand, the standards utilized by “The Present” didn’t embrace stay textual content message votes. The pre-broadcast rating counted for 90 % of the overall rating, and it consisted of 40 % digital gross sales, 10 % album gross sales, 20 % music video views, 15 % broadcast rating, and 5 % pre-voting by the Star Play app. Stay voting by the Star Play app counted as 10 % of the overall rating.

