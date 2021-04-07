Replace: TXT Reportedly Preparing For Comeback + Big Hit Music Responds

Up to date April 7 KST:

In response to stories of TXT’s Could comeback, a supply from Big Hit Music acknowledged, “We’ll reveal our artists’ plans after they’re finalized.” This is similar assertion the company beforehand gave in regard to the stories of BTS‘s comeback as properly.

Supply (1)

Authentic Article:

TXT could also be making their return quickly!

On April 7, YTN Star reported that TXT is getting ready to make their comeback in Could.

If confirmed, this can mark their first comeback in roughly seven months since “minisode1 : Blue Hour,” which was launched final October. In accordance with YTN Star, the kind of album TXT will launch has not been selected but.

Not too long ago, TXT’s labelmate BTS was additionally reported to be releasing new music in Could, to which Big Hit Music responded, “We’ll reveal our artists’ plans after they’re finalized.”

What sort of music would you prefer to hear from TXT?

Supply (1)