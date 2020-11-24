Replace: VICTON Members And Play M Entertainment Staff Test Negative For COVID-19 + Comeback Postponed

Up to date November 24 KST:

VICTON has introduced the postponement of their upcoming comeback.

On November 20, VICTON participated in a recording with an exterior workers member who later examined constructive for COVID-19. The VICTON members and Play M Entertainment workers members have been examined for the virus, and everybody acquired detrimental outcomes. The members have been in self-quarantine since they have been notified of the exterior workers member’s constructive outcomes.

Play M Entertainment launched a new assertion about their choice to postpone the discharge of VICTON’s first full album “VOICE: The long run is now,” which was initially scheduled for launch on December 1. The company acknowledged, “Along with this incident, there have been a number of difficulties together with schedule adjustments because the social distancing stage was raised to stage 2 following the spike in COVID-19 instances. Now we have inevitably determined to delay the album’s launch.”

Play M Entertainment confirmed that VICTON has examined detrimental for COVID-19.

On November 22, the company was knowledgeable that an exterior workers member who had participated in a promotional exercise with VICTON on November 20 had examined constructive for COVID-19.

The next day, all seven members of VICTON and 5 Play M Entertainment workers members have been examined for COVID-19, and so they all acquired detrimental take a look at outcomes on November 24.

The complete assertion from Play M Entertainment is supplied under:

Hi there. That is Play M Entertainment. Concerning VICTON’s scheduled occasion that occurred on November 20, we acquired discover across the evening of November 22 that one exterior workers member, who participated in filming content material for 1theK, examined constructive for COVID-19. On November 23, all seven members and 5 Play M Entertainment workers members concerned have been examined, and so they all acquired detrimental take a look at outcomes right this moment on November 24. On the time on November 20, the work was carried out whereas obeying security laws for stage 1.5 social distancing. Till the epidemiological investigation outcomes of the confirmed affected person they crossed paths with are launched, the members and workers might be in self-quarantine in case of any doable hazard. We’ll ship info relating to the state of our artists and workers in addition to their scheduled actions as soon as extra sooner or later. We apologize for inflicting concern to many individuals. Thanks.

At the moment, VICTON is gearing up for his or her first full album “VOICE: The long run is now” with the title observe “What I Stated.”

