Replace: VIXX’s N Leaves Jellyfish Entertainment And Signs With Actor Agency 51k + Will Continue VIXX Group Activities

November 3

On November 3, a supply from the company shared with Star Information, “We’ve got signed an unique contract with VIXX’s N.”

51k homes actors together with 2PM’s Taecyeon and So Ji Sub.



Jellyfish Entertainment has confirmed that VIXX’s N won’t be renewing his contract with the company, though he’ll proceed to advertise with VIXX for group actions.

On November 3, Jellyfish issued the next assertion:

Hey, that is Jellyfish Entertainment. First, we wish to sincerely thank all of the followers who’ve liked and supported our company’s artist, VIXX. On October 31, Jellyfish’s unique contract with N expired. After an extended interval of great discussions between N and the company, each side determined that the contract wouldn’t be renewed. Nonetheless, as a VIXX member for eight years, he intends to maintain working with the group for music promotions. We wish to sincerely thank N for the mutual belief that has constructed up between us over the lengthy interval now we have labored collectively. Jellyfish sincerely cheers on N in his future actions. We ask that you just stay up for his future actions with a lot curiosity and help as he begins a brand new chapter of his profession.

Earlier, Sports activities DongA reported that N could be signing with 51k, an company that homes 2PM’s Taecyeon and So Ji Sub, although this report has not but been confirmed.

In Could 2019, Jellyfish introduced that Leo, Ken, Hongbin, and Hyuk had renewed their contracts, whereas Ravi would depart so as to set up his personal label. On the time, Ravi additionally signaled his intention to maintain selling with VIXX for group actions. In August 2020, Hongbin left VIXX and Jellyfish Entertainment.

VIXX’s N was discharged from his obligatory navy service on October 7.

