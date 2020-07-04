Replace: Yeonwoo Issues Clarification Regarding Earlier Post Opening Up To Fans About Her Career Change

Up to date July Four KST:

Within the afternoon of July 4, Yeonwoo took to her Instagram story to subject a clarification concerning her put up made earlier at present. Her assertion reads as follows:

Hey, that is Yeonwoo! You have been very shocked by the articles that got here out this morning, proper? All I used to be doing was talking to my followers within the official fan cafe about a problem that just lately occurred concerning feedback on Instagram livestreams, I had no different intention moreover that! I feel there was a misunderstanding as a result of it was a put up I’d written as a consequence of hypothesis and slander, so the content material was just a little complicated, and because it was written in an area for less than my followers, some deeper matters have been touched upon. I’m doing properly and I’m working laborious to organize for upcoming initiatives. I apologize for unintentionally inflicting concern.

Authentic Article:

Former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo took to her official fan cafe on July Four to open up about her transition from idol member to actress, in addition to what she has skilled until now.

In November 2019, MLD Leisure introduced that Yeonwoo can be leaving MOMOLAND in an effort to concentrate on her profession as an actress. The company acknowledged, “Whereas Yeonwoo has had deep affection for her MOMOLAND actions, she has determined that persevering with collectively along with her actress actions can be an excessive amount of pressure for each her group and herself so to go away the group and focus on her profession as our actress [under MLD Entertainment].” Since then, Yeonwoo has been engaged on her profession as an actress, and was just lately confirmed to hitch the solid of the upcoming KBS 2TV drama “If You Cheat, You Die” (literal translation).

Within the early hours of July 4, she shared a put up on her official fan cafe and the put up reads as follows:

Is everybody sleeping? I’ve had loads on my thoughts for the previous couple of days, so I’m coming right here at this late hour. It’s a little bit of a severe subject however as all the time, there isn’t something massive. Each time I activate a livestream on Instagram, robust matters preserve arising within the chat. And if I don’t reply to them, there are those that get offended at that. Everybody. How many individuals on the market have the braveness to cleanly quit every thing they devoted their youth to for one thing new? I’m not that daring. And I don’t have the need to try this both. Not up to now and never within the current. All I did was maintain again, endure, and maintain on however it was no use. I didn’t betray you all out of greed of eager to do one thing else. Are you aware how painful it’s to be misunderstood and criticized by the folks you’re keen on? Please cease. You realize that I can’t clarify every thing. Why do some folks nonetheless hold on to phrases that didn’t come from my mouth, ideas that didn’t come from my head, and actions that I didn’t do? And I don’t wish to get hung up on the modifications I underwent and the way tough it was. I don’t wish to cry anymore. I simply wish to draw a future with you, the folks I really like, and be pleased. We’ve gone by sufficient robust occasions, haven’t we? I’m doing one thing new proper now. I don’t have a alternative past this. I’ve to do that if I wish to preserve my dream going, I’ve to do that to really feel alive, and I’ve to do that if I wish to preserve seeing you. What would I do if I gave all of it up? Everybody, I do know that almost all of individuals listed below are those that love and belief me, however I actually have nowhere else to say this. I felt like talking in an open house wouldn’t be correct, so I got here right here. I’m sorry. Even in case you hate me, I really like you all. Simply. I do know my phrases might really feel like a burden. However I’m placing within the effort to do properly. So long as folks acknowledge that, I might be so, so grateful. It’s late, I’m sorry. Goodnight.

Supply (1)