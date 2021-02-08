Replace: YG Confirms iKON Is Preparing To Make Comeback

Up to date February 8 KST:

It’s confirmed that iKON is gearing up for a comeback!

A supply from YG Leisure said to Newsen, “iKON will start filming the music video for his or her new tune this week. We’ll announce the date of the comeback later.”



iKON could also be releasing an album previous to their look on Mnet’s “Kingdom”!

On February 8, information outlet OSEN reported that iKON is planning to launch a brand new album in early March and can start filming their music video this week.

If the information of their comeback is true, this will likely be iKON’s first comeback in roughly one yr and one month since “i DECIDE” and the accompanying title observe “Dive.” Because it has been some time since their final comeback, the members are reportedly extra motivated than ever.

In April, iKON will likely be competing on Mnet’s competitors program “Kingdom” together with Stray Children, ATEEZ, BTOB 4U, SF9, and THE BOYZ.

