“Reply 1988” Cast Shows Their Long-Lasting Friendship In Photos From Reunion

The celebs of “Reply 1988” reunited for a enjoyable outing collectively!

On June 22, Lee Dong Hwi posted photos with the forged of “Reply 1988” on his Instagram account. The photographs present co-stars Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo, Lady’s Day’s Hyeri, Lee Dong Hwi, and Ryu Hye Younger as they pose in a photograph sales space and in entrance of a mirror.

Go Kyung Pyo additionally posted the photographs to his Instagram account and wrote, “It’s good to see you all. It’s been some time.”

Go Kyung Pyo was just lately forged within the upcoming JTBC drama “Non-public Life” (working title), whereas Lee Dong Hwi is about to look within the movie “Name” and MBC’s sci-fi movie/drama crossover challenge “SF8.” Hyeri is in talks to star in an upcoming fantasy drama.

Moreover, Park Bo Gum is at the moment filming for the tvN drama “A Report of Youth,” and he’s set to look within the upcoming movies “Search engine optimisation Bok” and “Wonderland” (working titles). He additionally plans to launch a brand new tune for his followers on August 10, titled “All My Love.”

