Report Alleges Jay Cutler Often Made Kristin Cavallari Cry On Very Cavallari Show

The problem of custody for these children grew to become necessary when Cutler filed and famous that he has been the “at-home father or mother” offering the principle care for his or her daughter and two sons. However, if these new allegations of him belittling Cavallari in entrance of others to the purpose the place she cries are true, then it makes complete sense that she would add “inappropriate marital conduct” to her submitting, no matter her want for full custody. New paperwork filed since then have additionally alleged that Cutler has been making an attempt to start out arguments in entrance of their children, whereas additionally saying “inappropriate” issues “to and about” her in entrance of them.