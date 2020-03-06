Report: Apple is rejecting a bunch of coronavirus-related apps

The App Retailer has no room for coronavirus apps.

So tales CNBC, which notes that Apple is rejecting apps related to the virus besides they’ve been “submitted by means of a recognized institution.” What qualifies as a recognized institution is not exactly clear, nevertheless we think about groups identical to the International Effectively being Group may be inside the clear. The App Retailer make no level out of recognized institutions, each.

We reached out to Apple to substantiate the report, nevertheless gained no fast response. The switch by means of the tech large appears to be aimed towards countering incorrect data related to the unexpectedly spreading virus. It is unclear if anybody app particularly sparked Apple’s crackdown, or if the company merely wanted to get ahead of any potential harmful actors. Study further…

Further about Apple, Apps, App Retailer, Coronavirus, and Tech

