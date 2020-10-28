General News

"Report Of Youth" Ends With Personal Best Ratings As "The Penthouse" Continues New Lead

October 28, 2020
tvN’s “Report of Youth” had a terrific run in viewership rankings!

“Report of Youth” aired its ultimate episode on October 27. In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the finale recorded common nationwide rankings of 8.740 %, a brand new private finest for the drama, surpassing its earlier better of 8.262 % in episode 11.

In the meantime, SBS’s new drama “The Penthouse” continued to make a powerful case for being the new chief on this time slot. After premiering to rankings slightly below 10 %, the second episode of the drama surpassed that milestone with rankings of 8.2, 9.8, and 10.1 %.

KBS’s “Zombie Detective” additionally got here to an finish on October 27 with rankings of 1.9 and a pair of.6 %. The drama began with rankings of three.6 % and peaked at 3.7 % in episode eight, remaining within the 2-3 % vary all through its run.

On MBC, the brand new drama “Kairos” recorded rankings of two.7 and three.1 %, just like its first episode.

On MBN, “My Harmful Spouse” recorded common nationwide rankings of 1.744 %, whereas on JTBC, “18 Once more” recorded rankings of two.256 %.

