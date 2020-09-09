“Report Of Youth” Sees Increase In Ratings For Day 2

tvN’s “Report of Youth” has seen a rise in rankings on day two.

“Report of Youth” is about younger individuals who battle to attain their goals and discover love amid the cruel realities of the modeling trade. Park Bo Gum performs Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin, Park So Dam performs Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok performs Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin who desires to attain success on his personal phrases.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the September 9 broadcast of “Report of Youth” recorded a median of 6.802 p.c viewership. The drama noticed a 0.four level improve from its premiere and maintained its spot because the No. 1 drama in its time slot.

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” maintained rankings within the 5 p.c vary, hitting 5.three p.c with its Tuesday episode. The earlier episode recorded 5.6 p.c.

In the meantime, MBC every1’s “Lonely Sufficient to Love” recorded 0.four p.c viewership, for a 0.1 level lower from final week’s episode.

