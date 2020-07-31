“Report Of Youth” Starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, And Byun Woo Seok Unveils Main Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Report of Youth” has unveiled the principle poster for the drama.

“Report of Youth” stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok, and follows the story of younger individuals within the modeling trade who’re making an attempt to realize their goals.

Park Bo Gum performs Sa Hye Joon, who works tirelessly to realize his dream of changing into an actor. Park So Dam is the make-up artist Ahn Jung Ha, who forges her path to her goals with unmatched persistence and tact. She can also be a giant fan of Sa Hye Joon. Byun Woo Seok performs Received Hae Hyo, who additionally goals of changing into an actor and needs to be acknowledged for his efforts and abilities quite than his household.

A supply from the drama stated, “The passionate story of those characters, who’re working towards their goals, will deliver overwhelming pleasure, brilliant laughter, and heat empathy to viewers. Please stay up for the performances of Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok, who will deliver to life, with sincerity, youth and their issues in at present’s society.”

Teaming up because the director-writer combo for the drama are director Ahn Gil Ho, whose earlier works embody “Forest of Secrets and techniques,” “Reminiscences of the Alhambra,” and “Watcher,” and author Ha Myung Hee, whose earlier dramas embody “Medical doctors” and “Diploma of Love.”

“Report of Youth” premieres September 7.

Within the meantime, watch Park Bo Gum in “Encounter” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)