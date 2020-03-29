There could be baseball throughout the 2020 holidays, with USA These days reporting Friday that every Major League Baseball and its avid avid gamers are eager to extend the season until Thanksgiving with a objective to maintain as a variety of the schedule as conceivable.
Report: Plan for Thanksgiving baseball being considered
March 29, 2020
1 Min Read
