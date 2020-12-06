Report reveals, China builds three villages near Arunachal, settles people

China Constructs 3 Villages Near Arunachal Pradesh: China, which has been claiming Arunachal Pradesh, has taken a step which could again create another new dispute in both countries. According to media reports, China has built at least three villages around five kilometers from Bum La Pass. Also Read – China preparing for confrontation with US, biggest threat to democracy and freedom: US intelligence director

An NDTV report says that China has established at least three villages near Arunachal Pradesh. According to the report, villages have been constructed in western Arunachal Pradesh near the triangular junction between India, China and Bhutan. Significantly, there is a dispute over the border between India and China in this area.

The India-China border dispute is over the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China considers Arunachal Pradesh a part of South Tibet, which India has always strongly rejected. Now this new move of China can be seen as an attempt to strengthen its territorial claims.

The report says that these villages were built when Indian and Chinese soldiers were engaged in the Ladakh dispute.

NDTV quoted Brahma Chellani, who was monitoring China’s activities, wrote, “China is settling Han Chinese and Tibetan members of the Communist Party near India’s border to bolster their territorial claims and increase infiltration along the border.” Both countries are already embroiled in a big dispute in Ladakh, which has not been successful so far despite many high-level talks about it. According to reports, China uses civilian resources – shepherds and grazers (grass-fed animals) to infiltrate Indian patrolled Himalayan regions.

A report has revealed some new satellite photos in which Chinese villages are visible. Let me tell you that these pictures have come out at a time when pictures of settling Chinese villages in Bhutani region were revealed a week ago. It is about seven kilometers away from the site of Doklam where in 2017, there was a conflict between the troops of India and China.