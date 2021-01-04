Report reveals, US may impose sanctions on India due to S-400 deal with Russia

India may face US sanctions: A report from the US Congress warns that the US may impose sanctions on it for India’s deal worth billions of dollars to buy Russia-built S-400 air defense system. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Polls: Congress set up a committee for seat-sharing for Bengal elections

In its latest report submitted to the Congress by the Congress (Independent), the independent and bipartisan research body of the US (Parliament) Congress, it said that India is "keen on more technology sharing and co-creation initiatives while the US protects India" Offset appeals to higher foreign direct investment limits in the policy and reforms and defense. "

This report has been prepared for the members of Congress to take deliberate decisions. It warns that India's "billion-dollar deal to buy Russia-made S-400 air defense system has been imposed on India under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act". Can impose restrictions.

By the way, the CRS report is not an official report of the US Congress nor does it reflect the views of MPs. They are prepared for the MPs by independent experts so that after understanding all the things, they decide after thinking.

In October 2018, India signed a five billion dollar deal with Russia to buy four S-400s, despite the Trump administration’s warning. The Trump administration warned that doing so could put American sanctions on India.

India paid the first installment of $ 80 million to Russia in 2019 for this missile system.

The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-surface missile. Last month, Russia said that despite the threat of US sanctions, the current defense deals, including the supply of the first batch of the S-400 missile system, are being implemented.

Last month, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev in New Delhi seemed to criticize US sanctions on Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 missile system under a two-and-a-half billion dollar deal, saying Russia does not recognize such unilateral actions.

