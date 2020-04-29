Reporter responds to being caught not wearing trousers on live broadcast

Adjusting to lockdown life has been a difficult process for many of us, however those that can make money working from home would most likely agree that doing so in your pyjamas is likely one of the few perks of this world disaster.

Apart from when it’s essential to seem on live TV, maybe.

It appears reporter Will Reeve, who additionally occurs to be late Superman actor Christopher Reeve’s son, would agree. On Tuesday, Reeve went on Good Morning America for a section on utilizing drones to ship prescriptions to sufferers.

He tuned in by way of video hyperlink from his dwelling, the place he appeared to be wearing a swimsuit. However his extensive digicam angle revealed he wasn’t wearing trousers beneath.

Reeve has gone viral and grow to be a meme since, with many taking to social media to remark on the incident.

Reeve himself has since launched an announcement on Twitter addressing his look. It learn: “Making an attempt to be environment friendly I obtained prepared for a post-GMA exercise a bit too quickly this morning.

“The digicam angle, together with mates, household and a number of other hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine.

“Any sartorial suggestions from these people who find themselves wearing a belt, trousers and footwear throughout their work video calls at dwelling are most welcome. Now, again to work. Wearing pants.”

When WFH goes fallacious (or, your self-framed live shot goes too extensive).

Hope everybody obtained a a lot wanted snicker ???? pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

