Reporters Seek Priority in California Vaccine Distribution

Ought to reporters be given precedence when California distributes the COVID-19 vaccine?

Newspaper reporters are certainly one of a number of teams asking the state to declare them “important,” which might put them in line simply behind high-priority teams like well being staff and nursing residence residents.

The California Newspaper Publishers Affiliation submitted the request to the state’s Group Vaccine Advisory Committee, which is holding a gathering on Wednesday to handle the delicate situation.

“Those that collect the information, and people accountable for publishing and printing the information, must be vaccinated as quickly as doable with different important staff to make sure that Californians can proceed to have the information delivered to their doorstep,” wrote Brittney Barsotti, the workers legal professional and legislative advocate at CNPA.

Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned earlier this week that the state expects to have 2,160,000 doses in hand by the top of the 12 months, which might be sufficient to vaccinate 1 million individuals.

The best precedence will go to well being care staff, long-term care staff and residents and emergency medical personnel. However in the following spherical, referred to as Section 1b, the state expects to make the vaccine accessible to different classes of “important” staff.

On Wednesday, the state advisory committee launched written public feedback on the problem. Amongst these searching for excessive precedence have been advocates for farm staff, law enforcement officials, airline pilots, scout leaders, college bus drivers, the meat and poultry trade, public utilities, medical system producers and public defenders.

The state beforehand declared leisure trade staff to be among the many “important” workforce, which permits movie and TV productions to proceed whereas eating places and different public amenities are shut down. However that doesn’t imply that the leisure trade might be given precedence for vaccine distribution. Nobody from the leisure trade submitted a remark to the advisory committee making such a request.

The state expects an preliminary order of 327,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to start to reach subsequent week. These doses will go to well being amenities that can present them to high-risk staff.