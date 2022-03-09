Reprehensible fact in European rugby: two players filmed making fun of a person who slept on the street

Two Welsh rugbiers made fun of a person in a street situation



Two Welsh rugby players were suspended in the last hours after a video was released on social networks in which they make fun of a homeless person who was sleeping in a commercial area of ​​Cardiff. The athletes were identified by the local media as Matthew Aubrey and Callum Carson: they stayed under investigation waiting to clarify this reprehensible event.

The two athletes involved in this scandal are part of the Ospreys, one of the four professional teams that have Welsh rugby and that since the early 2000s is one of the most representative entities of this discipline in the region. The filming, according to the newspaper Wales Online was posted on the account Snapchat from Aubreyshow to Carson entering the place where the person they finally make fun of is sleeping. The 22-year-old rugbier makes some movements that are captured by the camera that his teammate would carry.

“The behavior displayed in this video is totally unacceptable and is not condoned by anyone associated with Ospreys.. Both individuals have been suspended with immediate effect., pending further investigation. TO Ospreys would like to apologize to the person involved and reaffirm that this behavior in no way represents our values. We will not make any further comments at this time”, was the statement issued by the entity and was replicated by the local media.

The video was shot in The Friary, a commercial sector of the Welsh capital where there are different gastronomic establishments and in the vicinity of a renowned hotel chain. South Wales Police said it had “no information about this incident”.

Carson is 22 years old. and began his professional career in 2020, beyond having previous experience in the U20 team of his country and also in the senior seven team. Aubreyfrom 24 yearsis a scrum-half who had his first performances several years ago and even recorded a stint in the Welsh Under 18, beyond the fact that his contract with the Welsh institution is valid for two more years.

Ospreys won four times the contest currently called Pro 14 which brings together four teams from Ireland, four from Wales, two from Italy, two from Scotland and two from South Africa. Precisely the Leinster of Ireland is the top winner of the contest with eight crowns, four of them consecutively in recent years.

The two rugbiers who were identified as protagonists of the event by the local media

KEEP READING:

With eye-catching changes, the spectacular new Formula 1 safety car was presented

20 stories from the Buenos Aires Autodrome, which turns 70: Eva Perón’s elevator, Fangio’s burns and Reutemann’s tears

Who are the 5 drivers fighting for the seat that the Russian Mazepin left free for the start of Formula 1

The Russian gymnast who stood on the podium with the “Z” painted on Russian tanks in Ukraine spoke