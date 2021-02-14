Reprehensible gesture of a Qatari sheikh in the Club World Cup: he denied the greeting to one of the referees of the final

The actions of a sheikh in the Club World Cup with the referee list that travels the world

Are times where Qatar and the world of football has an ever closer link, the emirate is the next organizer of the FIFA World Cup. It will be the first Muslim and Arab country to host the event, its influence in this sport is growing. That is why there is an image of the Club World Cup that travels the planet: a member of the royal family denied the salute to one of the final referees.

It happened during the award ceremony that followed Bayern Munich’s victory over Tigres. The sheik Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, who is also the president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, did not bump his fists with the Brazilian judge Neuza Back.

Just before, Joaan had saluted one of the tournament’s male referees but then ignored Back and his compatriot Edina Alves Batista, who together with Argentina Mariana De Almeida and other colleagues carried out the match for the fifth place between Ulsan hyundai South Korean and Al Duhail Qatari, but they were also part of the refereeing body that directed the final.

Mariana de Almeida, the main judge of the Club World Cup match that had an entirely female refereeing body (Photo: EFE)

But this unprecedented fact of an all-female refereeing body in an elite men’s soccer match was unfortunately clouded by the gesture of Joaan, younger brother of the ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which responds to the religious traditions that men cannot touch women who are not part of their family.

Regarding the participation of the referees, Gianni Infantino said in dialogue with the chain beIN SPORTS that FIFA seeks to add more women in its men’s tournaments: “It was not just a symbolic gesture. Edina and her team of assistants did a fantastic job, and they are here on merit. Of course we want to break down more barriers and have more referees because it sends an important message to the world. “

The truth is that the designation of Qatar as the venue for the next world Cup The selection of national teams could be detrimental to the objectives of the entity that regulates world football, which is beginning to suffer from the macho culture and not very friendly to human rights of this Arab sovereign from West Asia.

