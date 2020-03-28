General News

Representative Murphy to Make “Significant Announcement” at Noon Today

March 28, 2020
TRENTON-As if residents of New Jersey needed further nervousness from the unknown, Governor Phil Murphy has launched he’ll most likely be making a “main announcement” at noon on proper now.

It’s unknown what the governor will announce as no further particulars had been supplied, nonetheless many are speculating that he’s going to adjust to go properly with and concern an order comparable to the one made by New York Governor Cuomo, a shelter in place order.

“Tomorrow at noon I’ll make a major announcement regarding our efforts to curb the unfold of #COVID19,” Murphy posted on social media. “We should always meet the second and take aggressive movement NOW to #FlattenTheCurve and save lives.”

