Reprieve for Biloela family after federal court rules they were denied procedural fairness

The injunction preserving the Tamil family in Australia, the place they’re detained on Christmas Island, will keep in affect until final orders are made

A Tamil couple and their two Australian-born daughters from the regional Queensland the city of Biloela have had however another reprieve and might be not deported to Sri Lanka immediately, after a federal courtroom dominated that the family was as soon as denied procedural fairness in considering to process their visa declare in 2019.

Tamil asylum seekers Priya and Nades and their Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa had been detained on Christmas Island since overdue closing 12 months trying ahead to the listening to on the processing of a visa software program for Tharunicaa.

