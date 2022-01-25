Republic Day 2022: Announcement of 384 gallantry awards, Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra gets Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Republic Day 2022, Gallantry awards: President Ram Nath Kovind has authorized 384 Gallantry Awards (384 Gallantry awards) for Armed Forces staff and others at the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations. Those come with 12 Shaurya Chakras. Sena Medals for three times (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and a pair of Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). Tokyo Olympic gold medalists at the eve of Republic Day (Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist) Subedar Neeraj Chopra of four Rajputana Rifles (Neeraj Chopra ) He’s going to be awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.Additionally Learn – BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Golden alternative to get process in those posts in BSF, follow for tenth cross, wage might be greater than 67000

President Ram Nath Kovind has authorized awards of 384 Gallantry for militia staff & others at the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations. Those come with 12 Shaurya Chakras, 3 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) & 2 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) – ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Additionally Learn – Viral Video: The keenness of the Indian infantrymen isn’t decreased even within the sour chilly; Watch Now

A complete of 939 police staff had been awarded more than a few medals at the instance of Republic Day-2022, out of which 189 Police Medals of Gallantry (PMG) had been given to safety/police staff. Of the 189 gallantry awards, 134 had been awarded for his or her gallantry within the Jammu and Kashmir area. 47 staff had been awarded for gallantry motion in Left Wing Extremism affected spaces and one individual for gallantry motion in North Jap Area. Additionally Learn – BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Emptiness for 2788 constable posts in BSF, the way to follow

Of the staff who won the gallantry award, 115 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 30 from Central Reserve Police Power (CRPF), 3 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two from Border Safety Power (BSF), 3 from Sashastra Seema Bal, Chhattisgarh Police 10 from Odisha Police, 9 from Odisha Police and 7 from Maharashtra Police and the remaining are from different states and union territories.

Shaurya Chakra (third perfect peacetime gallantry award) to 6 military staff

Six infantrymen of the Military have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra – the 3rd perfect peacetime gallantry award, together with 5 posthumously.

Soldier Maruprolu Jaswant Kumar Reddy was once awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in a face-to-face come upon in Jammu and Kashmir. He additionally stored the lifetime of his group commander all the way through the operation.

Rifleman Rakesh Sharma of five Assam Rifles was once awarded the Shaurya Chakra in July 2021 for killing two rebels in an operation in Assam.

Jeevan Raksha Padak to 51 individuals

51 folks have been introduced with the Jeevan Raksha Padak Collection Award 2021, which contains 6 Sarteshta Jeevan Raksha Padak, 16 Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and 29 Jeevan Raksha Padak. 5 awardees are posthumous, this sequence of awards are given for the meritorious act of saving an individual’s lifestyles.

Jeevan Raksha Padak Collection of Awards 2021 conferred on 51 individuals incl 6 Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, 16 Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak & 29 Jeevan Raksha Padak. 5 awardees are posthumous This sequence of awards are given to an individual for meritorious act of saving the lifetime of an individual. percent.twitter.com/99vIqy0sQf – ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Police Carrier Medal to 18 ITBP staff

Eighteen staff of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had been embellished with more than a few Police Carrier Medals together with Gallantry Medals at the eve of Republic Day. 3 staff had been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 3 President’s Police Medal for Prominent Carrier and 12 Police Medal for Meritorious Carrier, a notification issued by way of the Union House Ministry mentioned on Tuesday. has been awarded. A group of Assistant Commandant Ashok Kumar, Inspector Suresh Lal and Neela Singh has been given PMG to counter the Maoists all the way through a fierce come upon in Left Wing Extremism affected house of ​​Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh in February, 2018. Two sought after Maoists have been killed on this operation and an enormous cache of hands and ammunition have been additionally recovered all the way through this operation. A number of the recipients of the Vishisht Seva Medal is Deputy Inspector Normal (DIG) Ajay Buddy Singh, who joined it as an officer in 1990. Singh is recently posted at ITBP Officials’ Coaching Academy in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. He has served in more than a few coaching devices of ITBP but even so in counter-insurgency operations in Arunachal Pradesh, Line of Precise Regulate (LAC) in Ladakh in addition to in Jammu and Kashmir. DIG Ramakant Sharma and G. C. Upadhyay has additionally been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Announcement of President’s Medal for Hearth Carrier, House Guards, Civil Protection Group of workers

The Heart on Tuesday introduced the President’s Medal for Prominent Services and products and the President’s Medal for Prominent Services and products to staff of the Hearth Services and products, Civil Protection and House Guards at the eve of Republic Day. A complete of 42 staff had been awarded the Hearth Carrier Medal and this kind of staff has been given the President’s Hearth Carrier Medal for Gallantry. Two staff have been awarded Hearth Carrier Medals for his or her gallantry.

23 staff of House Guard and Civil Protection commemorated for meritorious carrier

The President’s Hearth Carrier Medal for Prominent Carrier is awarded to 9 staff, whilst the Hearth Carrier Medal for Meritorious Carrier is awarded to 30 staff for his or her respective outstanding and meritorious carrier data. As well as, 25 staff/volunteers also are awarded House Guard and Civil Protection Medals. Out of those, President House Guard and Civil Protection Medal for outstanding carrier has been given to 2 staff, whilst 23 staff of House Guard and Civil Protection had been awarded for meritorious carrier.

53 BSF jawans might be commemorated with Police Medal

At the eve of Republic Day, 53 Border Safety Power (BSF) staff have been introduced to be commemorated with more than a few Police Carrier Medals together with Gallantry. In line with the notification issued by way of the Union House Ministry on Tuesday, two jawans might be awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 5 jawans with President’s Police Medal for Prominent Carrier and 46 jawans with Police Medal for Meritorious Carrier. In line with the notification, constables Anand Oraon and Sundar Singh might be awarded PMG medals for combating hands smuggling alongside the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Oraon ensured the arrest of 7 Bangladeshi livestock smugglers in spite of their accidents in August 2019, whilst Singh by myself challenged five-six smugglers and stuck Bangladeshi drug smugglers in the similar house in January final 12 months. A number of the infantrymen awarded the Medal for Meritorious Carrier come with 2nd in Command rank officer Varunendra Pratap Singh, who joined the BSF within the 12 months 1997 as an officer. Aside from Jammu, Punjab, Gujarat bordering Pakistan, he has additionally served at the Line of Regulate in Kashmir and is recently posted within the Intelligence Department on the BSF headquarters. He has additionally served below the United International locations Project in Haiti within the 12 months 2014-15. Singh’s father additionally served within the CRPF.