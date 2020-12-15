Republic Day Chief Guest 2021: British PM to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day Chief Guest 2021: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year. London-based PM Awas Downing Street said that this would be his first major bilateral visit since becoming Prime Minister last year. The visit is taking place after Britain’s separation from the European Union. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who visited India, also confirmed the acceptance of India’s invitation on Tuesday. Also Read – Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: UK Prime Minister and Prince Charles wishing you a very Happy Diwali…

Describing India as a "big country" in the Indo-Pacific region, Johnson said on Tuesday that his tour would begin as an "encouraging year" for "Global Britain" and "bring a lot of momentum" to bilateral relations. Downing Street said that defense and security, health and climate change have been identified as key priority areas in the New Year's tour.

Johnson said, "I am very happy to visit India next year which will be an encouraging year for Global Britain and I would like to give a lot of momentum to the bilateral relations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I have pledged to achieve." , "India, being the main country in the Indo-Pacific region, is an important ally of the United Kingdom and we will work for job growth and economic growth, combat common threats to our security and protect our planet."

Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab gave information about accepting India’s invitation in this regard in New Delhi on Tuesday. The UK foreign minister told reporters, “Our Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted the invitation to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations.”

After India became independent, Johnson is the second Prime Minister of Britain to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as the chief guest. Earlier in 1993, the then Prime Minister John Major became the chief guest.

After the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted the invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, “This India will mark the beginning of a new era of UK relations”. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with the British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab. During this, he held talks to increase cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, education, environment and health. Delegation-level talks were also held after the foreign ministers of the two countries met.

Raab is on a visit to India at a time when Britain is holding complex negotiations with the European Union for a trade deal after Brexit. Raab has come to India from December 14 to December 17.

