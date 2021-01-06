‘Republic Day parade trailer’: Farmers to take out tractor rally tomorrow, know what will be the route and time?

Farmers tractor rally: Farmers’ agitation against the new agricultural laws of the center continued on Wednesday and farmers plan to take out a tractor rally on Thursday. Regarding this, farmers have told the administration about their route. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union gave this information on Wednesday. Also Read – Bird Flu: 69,000 birds were killed in Alappuzha and Kottayam in Kerala; Government will give compensation to farmers who raise duck

He said, "Tomorrow we will take out a tractor rally. First we will go from Dasna to Aligarh route at 9 o'clock, second batch will go from Noida to Palwal. We are giving a symbolic message to the government that we should be heard. We have told the administration about our root. "

Earlier, State Vice President of Indian Farmers Union Bhanu, Dr. Tarun Bhardwaj said that farmers will take out a tractor rally on Thursday in protest against the new agricultural laws. He said that the farmers will reach the dharna site running on the Ghazipur border tomorrow, taking out a tractor rally from the shout.

Significantly, the movement of farmers camping on the borders of Delhi, the capital of the country, continues on the 42nd day on Wednesday. The leaders of the unions, which are leading agitating farmers to cancel the three new agricultural laws implemented by the central government and to demand the purchase of crops at the minimum support price, are currently preparing for the tractor march.

United Kisan Morcha has announced to take out the tractor march on Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway on Thursday. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Punjab’s farmer leader and general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, told that preparations are on to intensify the movement and make the program tomorrow (Thursday) a success. He told that people from Punjab are also reaching with a tractor.

Apart from this, farmers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also reaching for the rally on Thursday with tractor. Farmer leaders said that the tractor to be held on January 7 would be a trailer for the Republic Day Parade on March 26.

Earlier, after the seventh round of talks with the government on the demands of the farmers on Monday was inconclusive, the leaders of the farmer unions decided to take out a tractor march on January 7. However, earlier the United Kisan Morcha had announced to take out the tractor march on January 6 if negotiations failed, but due to poor weather conditions, it has been decided to schedule the tractor march a day later on March 7.

The United Kisan Morcha has announced a public awareness campaign as well as other programs from January 6 to January 20 to intensify the movement.

