Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Arrest, Mumbai Police Arrested in TRP Scam Case

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Arrest: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested. Mumbai Police has arrested Vikas Khanchandani this morning. Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested in the TRP scam case.

Police say that in the TRP scam, the name of Vikas Khanchandani, the CEO of Republic TV, came in the name of Republic TV. Only after this, Mumbai Police arrested. Vikas Khanchandani will be questioned. In this case, Mumbai Police arrested Arnav Goswami, editor of Republic TV. Arnav was sent to jail. After being in jail for several days, the Supreme Court got bail. Arnav was arrested in a suicide case.

Let us know that Mumbai Police (Mumbai Police) revealed some time ago a scam affecting the TRP in Mumbai (Fake TRP). It was alleged that Republic TV gave money to many people in Mumbai to watch the channel. These were people whose TRP measuring devices were installed in their homes. The Mumbai Police had revealed that some people of the BARC organization working on measuring TRP leaked data and assigned it to the channel.