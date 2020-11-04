Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai: The editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A court in Alibaug, Maharashtra, sent 14-day judicial custody till November 18 in connection with the abetment of suicide to the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami. Also Read – Police officer attacked during arrest ..! FIR lodged against Arnab Goswami, his wife and son

The court dismissed the plea for police custody. The remand order was passed after a marathon hearing of about six hours. Goswami was arrested by the Raigad police this morning from his Mumbai residence. After which he was brought before the magistrate at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, a police officer said that the case relates to allegedly abetting an interior designer for suicide in 2018.