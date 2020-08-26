Republican National Convention Night 1 Down 29% From 2016

The primary evening of the Republican National Convention was down in whole viewership on each the 2016 version, and the opening evening of this yr’s Democratic National Convention.

In whole, just below 16 million folks tuned in for evening 1 of the RNC throughout the cable information and broadcast networks. That represents a 29% dip from the opening evening 4 years in the past, which drew round 22.5 million pairs of eyeballs. For comparability, the primary evening of final week’s DNC drew 18.7 million viewers (which was itself down 27% from 2016).

Wanting on the networks individually, Fox Information unsurprisingly got here out on high by a mile, drawing 7.1 million viewers within the 10 to 11 p.m. time slot. CNN positioned second with simply over 2 million viewers, adopted by ABC with just below 2 million. NBC drew 1.7 million viewers to its protection, adopted by MSNBC with 1.6 million, and at last CBS with 1.5 million.

Fox Information additionally dominated the important thing information demographic of individuals aged 25-54, during which the community scored 1.6 million viewers. That’s round 1 million greater than its closest rival CNN, which delivered 600,000 within the demo.

The truth that the 2020 DNC and RNC are heading in the right direction to be considerably down on the final version isn’t essentially stunning on condition that a lot of this yr’s conference is pre-taped and that tv viewership as an entire has declined considerably within the final 4 years.

After the President spoke earlier within the day, the primary evening of the RNC featured speeches from Donald Trump, Jr., former ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott and a number of other different audio system.

Former Fox Information persona Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a high-decibel tirade towards socialists and in assist of Trump’s second time period.

Elsewhere on Monday evening, the season 2 premiere of “Love Island” (the U.S. model), averaged a 0.four score throughout its two hours on CBS, and round 2 million whole viewers. That’s just about on par with its first season, which averaged a 0.5 score and a couple of.2 million viewers over 22 episodes.

Univision tied CBS and NBC within the total broadcast rankings, thanks primarily to an episode of “Como Tu No Hay Dos,” which scored a 0.5 score and 1.6 million viewers.