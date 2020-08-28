Republican National Convention Night 3 Dips 13%

Night 3 of the Republican National Convention delivered the smallest viewership tally thus far, dropping 13% from the earlier night time.

Wednesday night time’s proceedings drew round 15.eight million whole viewers throughout all the printed and cable information networks, roughly a 2 million viewer dip on Tuesday night time. For comparability, the third night time of the Democratic National Convention was watched by 22.eight million viewers.

Trying on the networks individually, Fox Information dipped round 11% from the night time earlier than, however nonetheless simply led the way in which with 7.1 million viewers. That’s just about the identical viewers the community drew for night time 1.

All the opposite networks had been intently bunched collectively, as NBC got here second as soon as once more with just below 2 million whole viewers (down from 2.5 million the night time earlier than). ABC got here third with 1.9 million, adopted by CBS with 1.eight million. CBS was actually the one community to realize viewers from night time 2. CNN’s protection drew 1.5 million viewers, and MSNBC got here final with just below 1.5 million.

By way of the important thing information demographic of individuals aged 25-54, Fox Information was approach forward with 1.Four million. NBC was technically its nearest competitors at 595,000, adopted by ABC at 534,000. CBS and CNN had been neck and neck with 497,000 and 487,000 respectively, as MSNBC completed final with 311,000.

Each the 2020 DNC and RNC are on track to be considerably down on the final version, which isn’t essentially shocking on condition that a lot of this yr’s conventions are pre-taped, and that tv viewership as an entire has declined considerably within the final 4 years.

The largest occasion of the RNC night time 3 was most likely the speech delivered by Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Black desegregation activist Clarence Henderson, and Richard Grenell, the President former appearing nationwide intelligence director, additionally spoke.

Elsewhere on the night time, the finale of “United We Fall” delivered a 0.5 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers (10% bump from the penultimate episode) for ABC. “Massive Brother” comfortably topped the night time for CBS, scoring a 1.1 ranking and attracting 4.2 million pairs of eyeballs.