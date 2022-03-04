Republique: Anniversary Edition premieres trailer and release date on PS4, PS VR and Nintendo Switch

The re-release of the action and stealth video game comes at the same time that its authors expand in Japan.

We won’t have to wait much longer. This next March 10th is scheduled for release on PS4, PlayStation VR and Nintendo Switch of Republique: Anniversary Editiona reissue of the famous action and stealth video game released almost 0 years ago, taking users to a dystopian world.

Republique: AE is released in stores as an exciting narrative-driven stealth-adventure game where you must explore the dangers of government surveillance in the Internet Age, and protect the life of Hope, a woman trapped inside a secret totalitarian state called Metamorphosis. As the main novelty, in addition to being able to enjoy the title on virtual reality devices, Camouflaj incorporates comments from its authors, revealing secrets about its development.

Republique: AE will retail for $14.99, with a PS4 and PS VR bundle for $19.99. If you want to know more about this proposal, do not hesitate to take a look at the analysis of République Remastered, with praise for its elaborate argument.

On the other hand, the launch of Republique: Anniversary Edition comes on time for the expansion plans of its authors. In this sense, we read in Gematsu, the opening of Camouflaj Holdings in Japan has been announced with a team led by Matt Walker, producer of Devil May Cry 5, and Alezander O. Smith, in charge of the localization of games such as Final Fantasy VIII and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Camouflaj are also responsible for Marvel’s Iron-Man VR, an adventure starring Tony Stark developed exclusively for PlayStation VR.

More about: Republique and Camouflaj.