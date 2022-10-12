Repudiation of a German politician who was photographed on the monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Berlin

Monument to the Jews massacred in the Holocaust (Reuters)

The Israeli ambassador in Berlin harshly criticized on Tuesday a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for apparently dancing on top of the country’s Holocaust memorial.

The reprehensible gesture was made by the far-right politician Holger Winterstein.

“The whole world is watching him dance while he has brought shame on himself and on his party”, the ambassador, Ron Prosor, tweeted.

An image shared on social media showed Winterstein posing with arms outstretched on the stone blocks of the monument in Berlin in memory of the more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

Holger Winterstein

The image was taken after a protest organized by Alternative for Germany on Saturday, according to German media.

In a Facebook post uploading the photo, he wrote: “The zeitgeist it is only a brief phenomenon (…) We are going to recover our homeland”. “Zeitgeist” is a German word to refer to the spirit of the times, a fashionable intellectual idea that is periodically renewed.

Winterstein is a county representative in Thuringia. As he declared to the local press, he admitted that it was “true stupidity” on his part, but considered that the commotion is due to his party affiliation, implying that the reaction is exaggerated.

The authorities do not rule out legal action, since the penal code sanctions “degrading nonsense” in a memorial monument as a disturbance of the peace of the dead with up to three years in prison or a fine.

The party, known by its German acronym AfD, said it would take action against Winterstein for his “extremely disrespectful behaviour”. However, it is not the first controversy arising from the party on this issue.

The party’s leader in the state, Bjoern Hoecke, described the Holocaust memorial in 2018 as a “monument of shame” and called for Germany to make a “180-degree turn” in the way it remembers its past. A party court then rejected a request to expel him.

(With information from AP)

KEEP READING:

Controversy over an alleged dialogue between Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk before launching his peace proposal for Russia and Ukraine

Biden assured that Putin miscalculated the capacity of his troops to occupy Ukraine: “He thought that he would be received with open arms”