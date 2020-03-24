General News

Researchers propose paradigm that trains AI agents through evolution

March 24, 2020
1 Min Read




1 min in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

Artificial Intelligence concepts: AI in lights

In a model new find out about, researchers counsel Evolutionary Inhabitants Curriculum, a paradigm that trains a few brokers in parallel to identify the best-performing.Study Further



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment