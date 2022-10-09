Reselling tickets online is a headache for artists. Rammstein has decided to take action

The new nightmare for artists is ticket scalping. Some singers and music groups see how their tickets sell out quickly, but then it turns out that they are not all sold out. There is a whole economy around pages like Viagogo or StubHub, which buy them en masse and then try to resell them at a higher price. It is a problem for artists, but there are already those who have decided to prevent it by all means necessary.





Rammstein goes to court against Viagogo. The German heavy metal group Rammstein has decided to go to court to prevent the tickets for its European tour for 2023 from being resold on the Viagogo platform.

As described by Loudwire, the group has teamed up with its promoter, MCT Agentur, to file a lawsuit to stop Viagogo from selling the tickets. A court order based on “the consumer protection regulations that were recently defined in May 2022.”

Name tickets. In addition to going to court, Rammstein tickets will be nominative at the request of the artist. This can be seen in the next concert that the group will do in Madrid. At the time of purchase, you will have to enter your name and ID and this information will appear on the ticket. If you buy a ticket on a resale page, you will not have any rights. “You will have been the victim of fraud”, explain the conditions of sale.

The SEO of second-hand tickets. Rammstein’s lawyer, Sebastian Ott, explains his view of the controversy: “Buyers often do not realize that they are not buying their tickets from the organizer but from the secondary ticket market. The legislature has recognized this deficiency and has acted.”

Rammstein’s fight with Viagogo goes back a long way. Already at the end of 2018 they spoke out criticizing his acting methods: “It’s a warning sign for anyone who thinks they can sell invalid Rammstein tickets at highly inflated prices and advertise them on popular search engines.” They criticize the SEO of ticket sales, where resellers are able to make their tickets appear in the top search positions. Managing to outshine the official channels themselves in visibility.

The lack of regulation facilitates speculation. With the sale of tickets there is a kind of legal vacuum. In the physical world street resale is prohibited, but with digital goods there is still no clear regulation. This is what has led groups like Rammstein to denounce directly, so that the judges make a timely decision for them.

In these very popular groups it is common for tickets to sell out, which allows them to be resold at a higher price than the original. There is a whole thread there. When tickets are sold at a lower price there is no problem, but when you try to do business, yes. The fact is that the same platforms that allow access to cheaper tickets also facilitate resale at higher prices, which makes it difficult to regulate.

There is no simple solution, but Rammstein’s move to make them nominative and putting themselves in the hands of Justice is a successful move to try to tackle the problem.

Image | Jens Koch, Matthias Matthies