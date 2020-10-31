Reserve Bank of India imposed a fine of one crore on Jio Payments Bank, know what is the reason

Jio Payments Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of one crore rupees on Jio Payments Bank. The penalty has been imposed by the RBI on delayed reporting of re-appointment of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Also Read – Loan Moratorium Cashback: Those who pay EMI during lockdown will get cashback till November 5! Know which people will benefit

The RBI has given information about this by issuing a statement. The central bank statement said that this penalty has been imposed on Jio Payments Bank for not following the rules. According to RBI, Jio Payments Bank has violated Section 47 (1) (C). The bank said that Jio Payments Bank has violated the regulatory rules of the deadline to complete any transaction.

Explain, according to Section 35B of the RBI Act, Jio Payments Bank had to give information about the re-appointment of MD and CEO four months before the end of the term. However, the bank has given this information a month before the term ends. Therefore, application has to be done in a particular format.

RBI has issued a notice to the bank asking Jio Payments Bank to give reasons. Why should the penalty not be imposed for failure to follow RBI instructions. After considering the bank’s reply, it was reviewed during the individual hearing and action and after that RBI imposed a fine on the bank.