reserve November 18 for a gala filled with surprises with Joaquín Reyes

The Xataka Awards are again and, as well as, they go back in taste: with a face-to-face tournament within the heart of Madrid by which, after closing yr’s digital version, we will have fun the reunion between xatakeros, generation manufacturers and publishers of Xataka. The Xataka Orange Awards 2021 will probably be hung on November 18 on the Capitol Cinemas (Madrid).

This XII version will probably be a unique version. We will be able to meet once more, after all, and we can additionally have fun generation once more with an ideal night time filled with surprises, with extra rhythm than ever and with an ideal grasp of ceremonies who opens with us: the good Joaquin Reyes.

In those Xataka Orange Awards 2021 we additionally need to check out the closest long run and the way generation goes to utterly revolutionize the following decade. No longer most effective do we release a brand new editorial segment, which is able to accompany us all over the approaching weeks, however we can additionally award the Xataka Leyenda award for the primary time to an ideal determine of global relevance on this regard.

When and the place

When: November 18 at 8:30 p.m.

November 18 at 8:30 p.m. The place: Capitol Cinemas (Madrid)

Capitol Cinemas (Madrid) Tickets: Coming quickly

If you can not bodily accompany us, don’t worry, as it is possible for you to to practice the gala on-line from Xataka.com, on our YouTube channel and on our Twitch channel El Move.

Tips on how to get your price tag

If you have an interest in attending the Xataka Orange Awards in particular person, take note of Xataka.com the subsequent week, since we can open the registration shape to request the tickets. The capability is proscribed and the tickets will probably be allotted consistent with the order by which the programs are won (till complete capability is reached). We will be able to supply extra main points at the procedure in a couple of days.

Lend a hand us make a choice the most productive merchandise of 2021

The mechanics of the Xataka Orange Awards is very similar to that of alternative editions and right here the position of the Xatakeros is prime in the case of serving to us make a choice the most productive technological merchandise winners in every class.

Throughout the following couple of days we can open the balloting in order that you, our xatakeros, lend a hand us along with your votes to make a choice the finalists in every class. Those votes will probably be added to these of our jury, made up of reporters specialised in generation from Xataka and different media, to choose the winners, who will probably be introduced on the gala on November 18.

Inside of every class, gadgets and merchandise that experience long gone on sale all over 2021 or are going to take action (with a showed date) sooner than the top of the yr will compete. As well as, those who had been introduced in the marketplace after closing yr’s Xataka Awards and may just no longer take part in it’s going to compete.

Xataka Leyenda: an overly particular award

From the standpoint of generation and science, a thrilling decade is coming. We don’t seem to be most effective attending a power revolution and in addition the whole thing associated with mobility, however the synthetic intelligence and information processing will indisputably mark a sooner than and after in our everyday. That during our international, as you assert, but in addition out of doors of it we’ve got our eye on area exploration and get to mars as one of the crucial nice milestones of our society.

In reality, that we’re writing this newsletter with this name for a face-to-face tournament after an international pandemic is because of the biotechnology and to the scientists who’ve made conceivable a vaccine for one of the crucial illnesses that has maximum impacted us in our time.

We don’t seem to be speaking about science fiction, we don’t seem to be speaking about flying vehicles and the longer term that awaits us in a century. We’re speaking about “now”, about how generation goes to develop into our day-to-day lives within the subsequent ten years (and, in truth, it’s already remodeling it), past the instrument and product launches that we praise.

With this in thoughts, from Xataka we’re going to inaugurate a brand new segment, Subsequent-X, by which we can be publishing content material over the following couple of weeks and which is able to center of attention exactly on those 5 major issues:

Existence and the bit (Biotechnology)

Watts Set (Power)

Vacation spot: Mars (Area)

At the transfer (Mobility)

AI (AI and information utilization)

On the Xataka Orange Awards 2021 we can ship for the primary time an overly particular award: the Xataka Legend Award. We will be able to award this difference to an ideal skilled with global popularity and with a trajectory and essential contributions in one of the crucial fields that we’ve got simply discussed.

How to not pass over the rest from the Xataka Orange Awards 2021

After all, we can tell you of all of the information associated with the awards on our site and in our social media accounts. For those who favor that you just allow us to notify your electronic mail at once When the registration for the tickets opens, when it’s the closing day to vote or after we announce all of the techniques to practice the gala, you’ll subscribe to our particular Xataka Orange Awards 2021 e-newsletter. We will be able to no longer ship you unsolicited mail and we can most effective ship emails with what’s in reality vital associated with awards.

Thanks very a lot and we’re looking forward to you all on November 18!