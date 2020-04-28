Reservoir Canine’ Michael Madsen Recreated That Infamous Ear Scene With His Family In Isolation

In Reservoir Canine, Mr. Blonde switches on a radio, tunes it to Okay-Billy’s Tremendous Sounds Of The 70s , and does a little bit of a jig to Steelers Wheel’s “Caught In The Center With You” whereas torturing a cop that he managed to kidnap – the motion reaching a climax when the psychopath takes a seat on the officer’s lap and makes use of a straight razor to slice his sufferer’s ear off. Despite the fact that the digital camera turns away from the carnage within the scene, it is nonetheless a haunting little bit of cinema… however Michael Madsen and his household do a cute job taking the piss out of it right here.