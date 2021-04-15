Reservoir to List on NASDAQ With $788 Million Valuation

New York-based music-rights firm Reservoir Holdings has introduced that it’ll checklist on NASDAQ by means of a merger with the Roth CH Acquisition II Firm.

In accordance to the announcement, the transaction values the mixed firm at $788 million and is predicted to present roughly $246 million in gross proceeds to the corporate.

Upon closing of the transaction, the mixed firm might be renamed Reservoir Media, Inc. and is predicted to stay listed on the NASDAQ below the brand new ticker image “RSVR.”

In reference to the merger announcement, the businesses executed definitive agreements with institutional buyers, together with funds managed by Caledonia, for a standard inventory PIPE of $150 million at $10.00 per share.

Upon closing of the transaction, founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi will proceed to lead the mixed firm.

The announcement additionally states that Reservoir would be the first impartial music firm to go public in the USA, and likewise the primary feminine based and led music firm to be publicly traded in the USA.

Based in 2007, Reservoir’s music publishing catalog consists of greater than 130,000 copyrights relationship way back to 1900. Its catalog contains evergreen compositions akin to “It’s Your Factor” by The Isley Brothers, “Ring of Hearth” by Johnny Money, “Take Me Dwelling, Nation Roads” by John Denver, and “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Roster signings embrace Ben Harper, Migos’ Offset and Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Danja, James Fauntleroy, and Ali Tamposi. Reservoir has invested and deployed over $100 million in its frontline artistic signings.

Khosrowshahi commented, “From day one, our mission has all the time been to be one of the best impartial music firm within the business. Right now we’ve taken an essential step ahead in Reservoir’s evolution to absolutely understand that imaginative and prescient by means of our partnership with Roth CH II. I’m immensely happy with what we’ve constructed alongside President & COO Rell Lafargue, and our unimaginable group whose wonderful abilities, high-touch consumer service, and excellent monitor document is unmatched.”

Companions of Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum, sponsors of Roth CH II acknowledged, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Reservoir and its distinctive management group. Reservoir has constructed an impressive assortment of hit songs and soundtracks in each its music publishing and masters companies, and has a singular and differentiated worth enhancement mannequin that drives extremely enticing returns.”