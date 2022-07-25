“Reset and be present”: this website helps you meditate in just one minute

In recent years we have seen how applications and platforms have proliferated that help people from all over the world to get into meditation. A good example is Headspace, which has long had more than 62 million downloads worldwide and up to 2 million paying users.

Calm, a company that competes with Headspace, published two papers in which they explained how some college students managed to reduce stress using their platform (in the other study they showed how cancer patients mitigated signs of fatigue).





“Take a minute for yourself”

Meditation.com is a simple website that can be very useful for those who are interested in trying to meditatesince it proposes a very simple and important thing: “take a minute for YOU”.

“It’s like this: here and now. It only takes a minute to restart and be present.”

They invite us to sit in a comfortable position and press the purple button that appears in the middle of the web. When we press it, we will simply have to close your eyes, concentrate on your breath and reopen them when we hear the bell ring.





we can choose leave background music (perhaps it can be useful with headphones if we are in a noisy environment or traveling) or disable it if we want to try to meditate completely in silence.

Those people who have been meditating for many years will surely know that more significant changes are appreciated if we try to meditate for a longer period of time. Anyway, it can be a good start for those who have not tried it, or a good reminder to take a break during the day and take a necessary parenthesis.