Reshma (Naakout) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Collection, Movies, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Reshma is an actress and YouTuber from Tamil Nadu. She were given reputation via Naakout YouTube Channel. Reshma gave the impression in quite a lot of brief movies and episodes in Naakout internet collection like Getimelam, Lockdown Kalyanam, Nenjathiye, and extra.

Reshma Biography

Identify Reshma
Actual Identify Reshma Prasad
Nickname Reshma
Occupation Actress
Date of Beginning June 10
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Prasad
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Listening Tune, Make-up and Dance
Beginning Position Kerala, India
Place of origin Kerala, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Reshma Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/reshmaprasad_/

fb.com/Reshma-Prasad-107943704334335/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Info of Reshma

  • She does quite a lot of advertisements and emblem endorsements.
  • She has accomplished many lip sync movies within the Josh app.

Reshma Photographs

Listed below are some newest footage of Naakout actress Reshma,

