“Reside On” Cast Bids Farewell To Drama With Closing Remarks

Forward of the ultimate episode, the primary forged of JTBC’s “Reside On” shared their closing feedback concerning the drama!

“Reside On” is a romance drama starring NU’EST’s Minhyun as Go Eun Taek, a perfectionist who’s the top of his highschool’s broadcasting membership, and Jung Da Bin as Baek Ho Rang, a faculty superstar and social media influencer who joins the membership with ulterior motives.

Minhyun, who performed the chilly and punctual Go Eun Taek, shared, “I used to be very blissful to be a part of ‘Reside On.’ This drama can be a memorable challenge due to the director, forged, and crew who helped me strategy the viewers as Go Eun Taek.”

Jung Da Bin, who performed the mysterious and misunderstood Baek Ho Rang, commented, “I made numerous recollections whereas filming in a cheerful surroundings with a fantastic forged and crew. The story was in a position to shine extra as a result of the viewers cried, laughed, and sympathized with us. I sincerely thank everybody who watched ‘Reside On.’”

Noh Jong Hyun starred because the candy perfectionist Do Woo Jae. He stated, “Whereas enjoying Do Woo Jae, I discovered the significance of being cautious and delivering my inside ideas. It was a treasured time to develop rather a lot as an actor. The forged and crew had a troublesome time working within the scorching and humid summer time, and it was an honor to make a fantastic drama with them.”

Yang Hye Ji impressed viewers along with her performing as Ji So Hyun, a accountable pupil who was a part of the broadcasting membership. She shared, “I used to be so blissful to fulfill such good individuals, and most of all, it was an honor to have the ability to play Ji So Hyun. I’m grateful to this drama that made me scorching with ardour final summer time. I’d prefer to thank all of the viewers in addition to everybody who was a part of this journey.”

Yeonwoo, who performed Do Woo Jae’s girlfriend Kang Jae Yi, commented, “It’s a aid that we completed filming in good well being. Throughout these three months, I used to be joyful to make many unforgettable recollections. I hope everybody who watched ‘Reside On’ can be blissful.”

Final however not least, VICTON’s Byungchan, who beforehand shared he’s similar to his happy-go-lucky character Kim Yoo Shin, stated, “It looks as if yesterday that we filmed the drama, so I’m very unhappy that it’s already over. I actually loved the three months of laughing and chatting with everybody, and I feel this can be extra memorable to me due to the valuable and blissful time I spent with the workers. I’d prefer to thank all of the viewers, and I hope this new 12 months can be stuffed with happiness for everybody.”

The final episode of “Reside On” will air on January 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

