‘Reside PD’ Canceled by A&E in Light of Police Brutality Controversy – Variety

A&E has pulled the plug on “Reside PD,” in the wake of ongoing protests towards police brutality and issues over protection of police exercise following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“This can be a crucial time in our nation’s historical past and we’ve got made the choice to stop manufacturing on Reside PD. Going ahead, we are going to decide if there’s a clear pathway to inform the tales of each the neighborhood and the law enforcement officials whose function it’s to serve them. And with that, we shall be assembly with neighborhood and civil rights leaders in addition to police departments,” A&E stated in an announcement.

The information additionally comes following revelations {that a} digicam crew from “Reside PD” final yr filmed the loss of life of a Black man in custody by Austin regulation enforcement — and that the video had been destroyed. In response to the Austin American-Statesman, Javier Ambler died in March 2019 whereas being arrested by Williamson County sheriff’s deputies in reference to a site visitors violation.

The newspaper reported this week that 28 minutes after Ambler was pulled over for failing to dim the headlights of his SUV to oncoming site visitors, “the 40-year-old black father of two sons lay dying on a North Austin road after deputies held him down and used Tasers on him 4 instances whereas a crew from A&E’s present ‘Reside PD’ filmed. The previous postal employee repeatedly pleaded for mercy, telling deputies he had congestive coronary heart failure and couldn’t breathe. He cried, ‘Save me,’ earlier than deputies deployed a last shock.”

A&E had opted to not air new episodes of “Reside PD” final weekend in the wake of worldwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations towards systemic police brutality towards African People.

“Out of respect for the households of George Floyd and others who’ve misplaced their lives, in session with the departments we observe, and in consideration for the protection of all concerned, we’ve got made the choice to not broadcast ‘Reside PD’ this weekend,” A&E stated in an announcement final Friday.

On the similar time, Paramount Community revealed that it had already pulled episodes of “Cops” from its air. After opting to not transfer ahead with Season 33 of “Cops” on Monday, Paramount confirmed that it had canceled the present for good. (“Cops” producer Langley Prods. has not responded to requests for remark.)

In the meantime, even supposing A&E had not decided the destiny of “Reside PD” earlier this week, host and government producer Dan Abrams went forward and posted Tuesday on Twitter that “to all of you asking whether or not #LivePD coming again… The reply is sure. All of us related to the present are as dedicated to it as ever. We’re nonetheless discussing some specifics however I need to guarantee the #LivePDNation that we aren’t abandoning you.”

Insiders urged that Abrams had posted that Tweet, nonetheless, on his personal volition, and with out the community’s data.

“Shocked & past disenchanted about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did every little thing we may to battle for you, and for our persevering with effort at transparency in policing. I used to be satisfied the present would go on… Extra to come back,” Abrams wrote on Twitter after the announcement of the cancelation.

Cancelling “Reside PD” was possible a tricky name for A&E, because it had change into one of its signature exhibits since launching in October 2016. Simply two months in the past, A&E had renewed the collection for an additional 160 episodes. This system, from Huge Fish Leisure, adopted cops and sheriffs — stay, in actual time, as they patrol numerous cities and counties throughout the nation. Because it was a sensation, A&E stored increasing the present’s footprint; it’s now the No. 1 collection on cable on Friday and Saturday nights. A&E had additionally relied on repeats of the present, which have additionally been pulled from the community.

The present controversy in Austin possible didn’t assist the standing of “Reside PD” both. The Statesman and KVUE reported that A&E had confirmed that the “Reside PD” video now not exists, however the newspaper and TV station obtained video of Ambler’s last moments from an Austin police officer’s bodycam. They report that dashcam video from Williamson County deputies has not been launched.

Because of this of Ambler’s loss of life, and a failure to offer proof to investigators, the newspaper stated three of 4 Williamson County commissioners Tuesday referred to as for Sheriff Robert Chody to resign.

Through a number of tweets, Abrams defended “Reside PD” and took on the Statesman, posting that the newspaper “ought to actually concentrate on the loss of life of Javier Ambler and on the truth that DA @ElectMargaret (notice the twitter deal with) is immediately centered on this now regardless that she had the physique cam footage for over a yr? Their reporting on #LivePd has been a journalistic catastrophe.”

Abrams additionally posted his assertion on the matter, arguing that “Reside PD” destroys unused footage in order that it could possibly’t be used by authorities towards civilians: “Video of the tragic loss of life of Javier Ambler was captured by physique cams worn on the officers concerned as nicely by the producers of ‘Reside PD’ who have been using with sure officers concerned. The incident didn’t happen whereas ‘Reside PD’ was on the air however reasonably through the present’s hiatus, when producers are commonly out in the sector gathering footage. The footage by no means aired on ‘Reside PD’ per A&E’s requirements and practices as a result of it concerned a fatality.

“Instantly after the incident, the Austin Police Division carried out an investigation utilizing the physique cam footage they’d from the officers. Opposite to many incorrect reviews, neither A&E not the producers of ‘Reside PD’ have been requested for the footage or an interview by investigators from regulation enforcement or the District Lawyer’s workplace. As is the case with all footage taken by ‘Reside PD’ producers, we now not retained the unaired footage after studying that the investigation had concluded. As with all calls we observe, we aren’t there to be an arm of the police or regulation enforcement however reasonably to chronicle what they do and air some of that footage and our insurance policies have been in place to keep away from having footage used by regulation enforcement towards non-public residents.”

Actuality Blurred’s Andy Dehnart, in the meantime, has frolicked reviewing copies of “Reside PD” contracts with native police departments (obtained by a number of information shops), and shared that officers are “capable of cease filming at their discretion always,” that police departments have “the flexibility to evaluation and forestall footage from airing,” and that the stay present airs with 10 to 25 minute time delay that “will enable us to eradicate or blur delicate materials and deal with any authorized issues previous to broadcast.” At the least one municipality, Tulsa, had already introduced that it’s going to not renew their contract with “Reside PD” when it expires.

A&E has weathered controversy a number of instances in its historical past. In 2016, the Ku Klux Klan-centric docuseries “Era KKK” (later renamed “Escaping the KKK”) was yanked earlier than launch after A&E execs found that members on the present, together with Klan members, have been paid to take part. In 2013, A&E suspended – after which unsuspended – “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson over homophobic remarks.