Reside Updates: Tokyo Olympics: NPR

TOKYO — It didn’t even come shut.

The American ladies’s 4 x 400-meter relay took gold, beating their closest competitor, Poland, by way of greater than 3 and a part seconds.

The gold medal for American megastar Allyson Felix brings her overall Olympic medal to 11, making her probably the most embellished American monitor and box athlete in historical past. With this medal, she surpassed the report of American monitor legend Carl Lewis. Tokyo is its 5th Olympic Video games.

“For me, I simply got here out actually non violent and sought after to take all of it in,” Felix stated. “I feel it is a very particular staff as a result of we’re no longer 400m runners – I don’t imagine myself a 400m specialist. All of us do various things, and it used to be actually cool coming in combination to complete the Olympics ​to play and for me my Olympic profession this manner.”

America led all of the race and were given off to a snappy get started with Sydney McLaughlin, international report holder within the 400m hurdles. Felix adopted and saved the lead. Hurdles silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad opened it and 800m gold medalist Athing Mu closed the race.

Muhammed stated she has been impressed by way of Felix all over her profession. “I’m actually commemorated to be a part of this staff along with her at her ultimate Olympics. We’re going to appear again in this and take into consideration how particular this second actually used to be.”

Poland took silver and Jamaica received bronze.

Felix has been an outspoken recommend for higher supporting athletes who’re moms.

“There were such a lot of ladies ahead of me that needed to close up about their combat, and so for me with the intention to get out… I feel my daughter gave me the braveness to try this,” she stated. “This has been happening for approach too lengthy. I’m hoping we actually begin to trade issues now.”

Leila Fadel of NPR contributed to this record.