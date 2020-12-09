‘Residence Economics’ Starring Topher Grace Ordered to Series at ABC

ABC has ordered the single-camera comedy “Residence Economics” to sequence.

The sequence will air on the printed community in Spring 2021. The present was initially developed as a part of the 2020 pilot season. Following the manufacturing shutdown brought on by the pandemic, ABC introduced in June that it deliberate to movie quite a few its pilots — together with “Residence Economics” — later within the 12 months.

The sequence is impressed by the lifetime of co-creator Michael Colton. It examines the connection between three grownup siblings: one within the 1 %, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

Together with Grace, the sequence stars Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain additionally star.

“Residence Economics” was written and govt produced by Colton and John Aboud. Grace govt produces as well as to starring, together with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Firm. Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Firm will co-executive produce. The sequence is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature.

The opposite ABC pilots held over for filming below COVID security situations have been: drama “Insurgent” starring Katey Sagal and based mostly on the lifetime of Erin Brockovich; “Harlem’s Kitchen,” an ensemble drama that includes Delroy Lindo and impressed by chef Marcus Samuelsson; comedy “Bossy” (formely “Youngsters Matter Now”) from Shana Goldberg-Meehan; and comedy “Work Spouse,” based mostly on the connection between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

ABC beforehand introduced that the vampire drama “The Brides” and the sequel sequence pilot “Thirtysomething(else)” wouldn’t be shifting ahead. Each have been pegged as early frontrunners for sequence orders earlier than the pandemic upended the standard pilot season